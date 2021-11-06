Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABNB stock traded up $23.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.62. 27,330,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average is $155.29. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.69.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $4,297,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock worth $215,737,004. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbnb stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 143.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Airbnb worth $549,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

