Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $23.17 on Friday, hitting $201.62. 27,330,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,265. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.29. The company has a market cap of $126.75 billion and a PE ratio of -16.69.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbnb stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Airbnb worth $549,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

