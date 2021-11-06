Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.73.

AKAM opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 12,631 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

