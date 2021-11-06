AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Price Target Cut to C$1.15 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

