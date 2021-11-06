Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

