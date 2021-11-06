Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells $730,406.60 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $730,406.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.44 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.