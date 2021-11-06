Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $156.49, but opened at $148.33. Alamo Group shares last traded at $149.29, with a volume of 548 shares changing hands.

Specifically, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $730,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,594. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 287,711 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,155,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

