Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.50.

NYSE:ALB opened at $272.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.60. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $276.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,533 shares of company stock worth $3,212,287 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

