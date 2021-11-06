Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $62.84 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00254469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00097027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,235,740 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

