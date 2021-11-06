Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will report earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

NYSE:ARE opened at $206.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $153.62 and a twelve month high of $211.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $1,557,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,238,825 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

