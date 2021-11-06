Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.89.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $158.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.