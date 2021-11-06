Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,627. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11.

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

