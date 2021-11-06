Alliance Global Partners Reiterates “C$1.70” Price Target for American Manganese (CVE:AMY)

Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 price target on American Manganese (CVE:AMY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of American Manganese stock opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. American Manganese has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$2.86. The company has a market cap of C$188.44 million and a PE ratio of -87.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12.
American Manganese Company Profile
