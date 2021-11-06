Alliance Global Partners Reiterates “C$1.70” Price Target for American Manganese (CVE:AMY)

Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 price target on American Manganese (CVE:AMY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of American Manganese stock opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. American Manganese has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$2.86. The company has a market cap of C$188.44 million and a PE ratio of -87.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12.

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

