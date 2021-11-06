Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 255,028 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 239,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 113,374 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

