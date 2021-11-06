Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 9,045 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $36.72 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

