Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 9,568 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,830,000 after purchasing an additional 657,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,650,000 after purchasing an additional 395,178 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

