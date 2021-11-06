Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,710 Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ITCB stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.4316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

