Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $305,000 Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CAE opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
CAE Profile
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
