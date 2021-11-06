Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $305,000 Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

