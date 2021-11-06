Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ALIZY. Zacks Investment Research raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Commerzbank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. 108,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,809. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. Allianz has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. Analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

