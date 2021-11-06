Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

AOSL traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.56. 870,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,573 shares of company stock valued at $379,845. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.