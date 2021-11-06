Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.
AOSL traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.56. 870,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.53.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,573 shares of company stock valued at $379,845. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
