Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 84.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $308.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.55. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

