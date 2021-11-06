Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 27,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,673. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

