Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 27,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,673. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
