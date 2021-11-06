alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, alstria office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.39 ($20.45).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €19.49 ($22.93) on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.30 and a 200 day moving average of €16.14.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

