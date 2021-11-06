Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Griffin Securities

Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the software’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of ALTR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 458,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,149,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $6,611,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,205 shares of company stock worth $36,460,040 over the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the software’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

