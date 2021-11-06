Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Altair Engineering updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALTR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. 458,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,243. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -998.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $402,468.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,205 shares of company stock valued at $36,460,040. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.