Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

NYSE ATUS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 9,913,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,502. Altice USA has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altice USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Altice USA worth $42,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

