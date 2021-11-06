Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Posts Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.66. 41,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,101. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.