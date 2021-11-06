Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.580-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

