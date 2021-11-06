Amalgamated Bank Acquires 237,850 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 591.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 237,850 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $12.45 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

