Amalgamated Bank Acquires 26,653 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.92.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,605. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

