Amalgamated Bank Acquires 86,365 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 778.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,365 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,257 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

