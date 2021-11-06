Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG opened at $36.28 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.