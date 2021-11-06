Amalgamated Bank Purchases 23,099 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 528.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 143,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 463,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,929,000 after acquiring an additional 116,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 525,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 110,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $144.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.87. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $149.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

