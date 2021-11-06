Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBBY shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

AMBBY traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.