AMC Entertainment (AMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.92.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,605. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of AMC Entertainment worth $72,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.