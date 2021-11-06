Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Amcor in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amcor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.33%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $29,124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

