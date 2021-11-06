Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $205.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $192.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMED. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $180.24 on Thursday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 25.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Amedisys by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $5,028,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 11.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 39.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

