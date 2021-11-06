AMEPAY One Day Volume Hits $356,546.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $356,546.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00084775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00079639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.90 or 0.07291616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.92 or 0.99481233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022527 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

