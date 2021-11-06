American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Electric Power also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $85.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.