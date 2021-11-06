American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.93. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $9.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

AFG stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.16. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $145.88.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after buying an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,014,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

