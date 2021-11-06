American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AMH has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.34.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

