American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 121.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.34.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.