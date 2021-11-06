American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.380 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. 2,675,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

