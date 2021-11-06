American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $499.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.