Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

COLD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,161. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

