Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 3,217 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 410,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 107,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after buying an additional 8,180,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET opened at $9.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,269,328 shares of company stock valued at $11,614,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.