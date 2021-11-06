AMETEK, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

Shares of AME stock opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

