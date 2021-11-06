Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.98 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 337.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.77. 2,299,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.74. Amgen has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

