AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $124.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

