AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $124.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

